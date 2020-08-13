Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 14
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round; 7 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals; 9 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round; 5 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Tampa Bay at Toronto; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m.: ESPN — Miami vs. Indiana; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN — Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Houston
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NBCSN, NHLN— Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, (joined in progress); 6:30 p.m.: NBCSN, NHLN — Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2 (joined in progress); 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Seattle vs. Dallas
