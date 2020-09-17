Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 18
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Campbell at Coastal Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech; 7 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh; 7:30 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Washington at Miami; 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:25 p.m.: ESPN — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich; 10 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
