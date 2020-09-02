Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round; 9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round; 6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh OR Texas at Houston (2 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles OR Toronto at Boston (7:30 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at Los Angleles Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: TNT — Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3; 9 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 6; 9:45 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round, ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York
