Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying; 3 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying; NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188
BOXING
4 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights); 9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights)
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round; 7 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals; 5 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: NBC — Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader); 3:30 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader); 6 p.m.: FS1 — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: FOX — Boston at NY Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.: ABC — Memphis vs. Portland, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBC — Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3; 3 p.m.: CNBC — Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3; 7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3; 8 p.m.: NBC — Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Prague-WTA Semifinals; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Washington vs. Las Vegas; 2 p.m.: ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Indiana; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — New York vs. Minnesota
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Austrian Grand Prix; 8 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM: The MX2 of Kegums; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM MXGP: The Grand Prix of Latvia; 9:05 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix; 12 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159; 1 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying; 3 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Third Round; 7 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Final Round; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round; 2:30 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course; 6 a.m. (Monday): GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit, MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore; 4 p.m.: TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Statcast AI Edition)
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.: ESPN — Memphis vs. Portland, Game 2 (if necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: USA — Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3; 2 p.m.: CNBC — Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3; 6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4; 8 p.m.: NBC — Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Dallas vs. Phoenix; 3 p.m.: ABC — Seattle vs. Connecticut
