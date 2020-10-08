Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Clemson at North Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round; 6 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.)
MLB BASEBALL
3:35 p.m.: TBS — Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5 (if necessary); 7:10 p.m.: TBS — NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5 (if necessary); 9:08 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 4 (if necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ABC — Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Houston
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals; 8:45 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals; 11 a.m.: NBC, NBCSN — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girls' Singles & Doubles Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.