Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250; 4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12; 6:30 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round; 9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round; 6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis; 6 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: NBC — Houston at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals; 9 p.m.: ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York; 8 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.