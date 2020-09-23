Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

GOLF

8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.); 8 p.m.: FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.: NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final; 6:50 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round

TENNIS

4 a.m.: TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round; 4 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3

