Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.); 8 p.m.: FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final; 6:50 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round; 4 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.