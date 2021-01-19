Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, SECN — Kentucky at Georgia; 9 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU — Colorado at Washington, FS1 — Providence at Creighton, SECN — Auburn at Arkansas; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State
GOLF
10:30 p.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 a.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 12 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Dallas at Indiana; 7:15 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia; 9:35 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at Houston
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto; 9:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City; 2:50 p.m.: ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final; 3:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham; 10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.