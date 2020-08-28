Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 1; 7:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400
BOXING
6 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts; 8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas
CYCLING
8 a.m.: NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round; NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.); 3 p.m.: ESPN — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.); 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: FOX — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at St. Louis; 2 p.m.: FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati; 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA: TBA — Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5; TBA — Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5; TBA — Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBC — Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3; 9:45 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:45 a.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage; 8 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Purple vs. Orange; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blue vs. Gold
TENNIS
3 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final; 9 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBSSN — New York vs. Las Vegas; 2 p.m.: ABC — Seattle vs. Chicago; 4 p.m.: CBS — Dallas vs. Indiana
Sunday
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix; 12 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500; 6 p.m.: FS1 — Motamerica Superbike: Day 2
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — NY Yankees at NY Mets, MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN2 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Statcast AI Edition)
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA: TBA — Denver vs. Utah, Game 6; TBA — Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1; TBA — LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.: NBCSN — Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4; 8 p.m.: NBC — Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:45 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa; 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle
WNBA BASKETBALL
TBA: TBA — Connecticut vs. Washington; TBA — Phoenix vs. Minnesota; TBA — Atlanta vs. Los Angeles
