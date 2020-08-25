Wednesday, August 26
GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox; 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: NBATV — Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5; 9 p.m.: TNT — Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:45 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington vs. Atlanta; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Phoenix
