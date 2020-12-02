Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
BOXING
9 p.m.: NBCSN — Ring City USA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Massachusetts (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Utah; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa, PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona State at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame, BTN — Towson at Maryland; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — North Carolina State at South Carolina; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Kansas at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at North Texas; 9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Air Force at Utah State
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: NHLN — Arizona State at Notre Dame
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round; 8 a.m.: GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal
