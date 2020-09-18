Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1; 7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Navy at Tulane, ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State, ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State, ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky; 2:30 p.m.: USA — South Florida at Notre Dame; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech, CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall, ESPN — Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern; 4 p.m.: ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson, ESPN2 — Troy at Middle Tennessee State; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Miami at Louisville, ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Alabama; 4 p.m.: SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas; 6 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
CYCLING
7 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20
GOLF
11 a.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland; 7 p.m.: FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Boston vs. Miami, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBC — Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal; 6:25 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds ---
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — GT World Challenge; 4 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2
COLLEGE SOCCER (Women's)
1 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Georgia; 3 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round; 12 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — NY Yankees at Boston; 4 p.m.: ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland, MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — NY Giants at Chicago, FOX — Minnesota at Indianapolis; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Baltimore at Houston; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — New England at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma; 2 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; 4 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1; 3 p.m.: ABC — Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.