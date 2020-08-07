Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 8
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3; 8 a.m.: FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying; 12 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180; 1 p.m.: FOX — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8; 3 p.m.: FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400
BOXING
8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights); 10 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights)
GOLF
11 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round; 1 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches; 4 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 5 p.m.: FOX — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — The Hambletonian Stakes; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Detroit at Pittsburgh; 6 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington; 9 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TNT — LA Clippers vs. Portland; 3:30 p.m.: TNT — Utah vs. Denver; 6 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers vs. Indiana; 8:45 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee vs. Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD; 8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Dallas; 3 p.m.: ABC — Phoenix vs. Seattle; 5 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut
Sunday, August 9
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — MotoGP: Grand Prix; 9:05 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix; 1 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals; FS1 — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9; 3 p.m.: FS1 — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — GT: World Challenge; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Final Round; 12 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Final Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Final Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia; 4 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — San Antonio vs. New Orleans; 6:30 p.m.: NBATV — Philadelphia vs. Portland; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final; 6:30 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana
