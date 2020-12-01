Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: FS1 — The Spring League: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Bubbleville: TBA; 1:30 p.m.: ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game; 2 p.m.: FS1 — St. Joseph's at Villanova; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Army vs. Florida; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship; 5 p.m.: BTN — Morehead State at Ohio State, ESPN2 — St. John's vs. Brigham Young, FS1 — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State; 6 p.m.: ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson; 7 p.m.: BTN — Ball State at Michigan, CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island, ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier, SECN — Tarleton State at Texas A&M; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Florida at Florida State; 9 p.m.: BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Northwestern, SECN — Texas (Arlington) at Arkansas; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs. Illinois, PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Penn State
GOLF
3 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round
NFL FOOTBALL
3:40 p.m.: NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC, Quarterfinal; 9 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal; 10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua, Quarterfinal
