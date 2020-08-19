Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round; 8:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round; 10 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round; 7:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round; 5:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox; 6 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD; 9:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas
