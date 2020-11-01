Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
HORSE RACING
9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — The Melbourne Cup Carnival
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Giants
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — ISL: The N 6
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.