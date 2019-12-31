COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPNU — East Carolina at Wichita State; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — South Florida at Southern Methodist; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Connecticut at Cincinnati; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla.; ESPN — The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif.; ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center); 8:45 p.m.: ESPN — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans; ESPN2 — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans (Command Center)
IIHF HOCKEY
6:30 a.m. (Thursday): NHLN — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Portland at New York
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NBC — The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton; 12:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
