COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Shreveport, La.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Detroit
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: TNT — NY Knicks at Brooklyn; 10:30 p.m.: TNT — Portland at Utah
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea; 12:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
TENNIS
10 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Quarterfinals, Honolulu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.