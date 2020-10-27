Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at South Carolina; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC; 10 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds
