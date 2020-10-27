Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.: GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at South Carolina; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC; 10 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland

TENNIS

8 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds

