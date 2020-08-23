Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
GOLF
6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay; 6 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Washington OR Minnesota at Cleveland (7 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit; 9 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Kansas City at St. Louis (8 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Colorado at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4; 4 p.m.: TNT — Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4; 9 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 1; 9:45 p.m.: NBCSN — Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 2
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA Tennis "Western & Southern Open"; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Second Round
Tuesday
GOLF
6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Indiana at Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
