Friday
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice; 5 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round; 8:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Second Round; 10 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: PARAMOUNT — Bellator ‥244: Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light Heavyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Washington OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.); 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets; 9 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3; 4 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. Utah, Game 3; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3; 9 p.m.: TNT — LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6; 9:45 p.m.: NBCSN — St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota vs. Phoenix
