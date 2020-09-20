(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco OR Houston at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ABC — New Orleans at Las Vegas, ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas, ESPN2 — New Orleans at Las Vegas (MegaCast)
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — The NHL Awards Show; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round; 4 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
Tuesday
GOLF
3 p.m.: GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Texas at Arizona; 10 p.m.: ESPN — TBA
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round; 4 a.m. (Wednesday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round
