Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 7

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3

GOLF

10 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches; 4 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: PARAMOUNT — Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Washington; 9 p.m.: FS1 — LA Angels at Texas; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: NBATV — Oklahoma City vs. Memphis; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Orlando vs. Philadelphia; 9 p.m.: TNT — Boston vs. Toronto

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, NHLN — Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4; 6:45 p.m.: NBCSN —Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4; 8 p.m.: NBCSN, NHLN — Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4; 10:45 p.m.: NBCSN — Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC (taped)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Tags

Recommended for you