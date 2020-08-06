Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 7
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3
GOLF
10 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches; 4 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Second Round, GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: PARAMOUNT — Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights)
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Washington; 9 p.m.: FS1 — LA Angels at Texas; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Diego (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: NBATV — Oklahoma City vs. Memphis; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Orlando vs. Philadelphia; 9 p.m.: TNT — Boston vs. Toronto
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, NHLN — Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4; 6:45 p.m.: NBCSN —Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4; 8 p.m.: NBCSN, NHLN — Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4; 10:45 p.m.: NBCSN — Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:40 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus FC (taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago vs. Connecticut; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — New York vs. Washington; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.