Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 12
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying; 1 p.m.: FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10
GOLF
2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge; 7 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.); 3 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona at Colorado; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Kansas City at Cincinnati; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana vs. Houston; 6:45 p.m.: ESPN — Toronto vs. Philadelphia; 9:05 p.m.: ESPN — LA Clippers vs. Denver
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético de San Luis at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Dallas vs. Connecticut
