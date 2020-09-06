Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Red Bud National 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN — Brigham Young at Navy

GOLF

12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round; 1:30 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets; 4 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 6 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Colorado at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5; 9 p.m.: TNT — LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Scotland, League B Group 2

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.: CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Show vs. Team Osterman

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16; ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy

Tuesday

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5 (if necessary); 9 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A

TENNIS

12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Washington; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Las Vegas

