Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice; 7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: FS1 — Connecticut at Providence; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Furman at North Carolina (Greensboro); 5:30 p.m.: BTN -- Indiana at Northwestern; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBA; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College, CBSSN — Northern Iowa at Drake, ESPNU — Houston at South Florida; 7:30 p.m.: BTN -- Rutgers at Iowa; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis, ESPNU — Louisiana State at Mississippi State, FS1 — Marquette at Villanova, SECN — Missouri at Mississippi; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — San Jose State at San Diego State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Indiana; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — DePaul at St. John's
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Brooklyn; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Milwaukee at Phoenix
NBAGL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. G League Ignite; 3 p.m.: NBATV — Salt Lake City Stars vs. Erie Bayhawks
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Boston at NY Rangers
SKIING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round; 9 p.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round
