Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.; 7 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B; FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 3 p.m.: FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 4 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 6 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona; 8 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Iowa; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader); 7 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore; 8:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
9:45 p.m.: ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana at New York; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota
