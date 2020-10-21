Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech; 7:30 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at Auburn; 9:30 p.m.: SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round; 6:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — NY Giants at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round; 8 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round

TENNIS

6 a.m.: TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

