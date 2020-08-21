Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1
BOXING
8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights); 10 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights)
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round; 12 p.m.: NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights)
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS1 — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, MLBN — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Minnesota at Kansas City; 9 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TNT — Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3; 3:30 p.m.: TNT — Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Valour FC, 1st Stage; 6 p.m.: FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — Seattle vs. Las Vegas; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana vs. Chicago; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — New York vs. Connecticut
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Styrian Grand Prix; 1 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round; 12 p.m.: NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round; 2:30 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at San Diego, MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4; 9 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. Utah, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary), NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD (if necessary)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage; 2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final; 7:45 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage; 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round
