Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying; 3 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250; 6 p.m.: NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia, ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty, FOX — Texas at Oklahoma, SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.); 1:30 p.m.: CBSSN — The Citadel at Army; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State, CBS — Tennessee at Georgia, ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College, ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn, ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Temple at Navy; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Miami at Clemson, ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi, ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech, NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame, SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round; 12 p.m: NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.: CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights)
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girls' Singles & Doubles Championship; 9 a.m.: NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women's Final
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix; 11 a.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400; 3 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt; 1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh; 2 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Texas A&M; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson; 4 p.m.: SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men's Championship
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women's Championship
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round; 10 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round; 12 p.m: NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6 (if necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City FOX — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh; 4:25 a.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at Cleveland; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France; 7 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion; 9:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship; 9 a.m.: NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men's Final; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
