Thursday, August 13
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.: FS2 — Formula E: Qualifying; 1 p.m.: FS2 — Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11; 4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16; 9 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round; 5 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at NY Mets; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Baltimore at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: TNT — Dallas vs. Phoenix; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — San Antonio vs. Utah; 9 p.m.: TNT — Portland vs. Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Los Angeles vs. Washington; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas
