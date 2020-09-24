Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Mississippi State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Texas (San Antonio)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.)
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.); 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Colorado at Arizona (6:30 p.m.); 11 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Miami vs. Boston, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBC — Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round; 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Semifinals; Strasbourg-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
