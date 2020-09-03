Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round; 9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: NBCSN — The Kentucky Oaks
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.)
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Miami at Tampa Bay; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: TNT — Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
TBA: NBCSN — NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary); NBCSN — Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, League A Group 1; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.