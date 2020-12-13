Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: SECN — Sam Houston State at Louisiana State; 6 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Maryland; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — William & Mary at George Washington; 8 p.m.: SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Marquette at Creighton, PAC-12N — Northern Colorado at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado; 6 p.m.: SECN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Louisiana State; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor; 9 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: FSIN -- Preseason: Indiana at Cleveland; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans at Miami; 9:30 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland
