Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 3
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 4 p.m.: FSIN — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Washington, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 6:45 p.m.: ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 9:05 p.m.: ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta ---
Tuesday, August 4
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: TBD, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Mets at Washington; 10 p.m.: ESPN — LA Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: NBATV — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 4 p.m.: NBATV — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 6 p.m.: FSIN — Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 6:30 p.m.: TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 9 p.m.: TNT — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN - Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta; 8 p.m.: NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; 10:45 p.m.: USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.