Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Montgomery, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion and Parke Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&