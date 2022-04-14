Online poll results
How important is it that the racial makeup of a police department reflect the community?
Very 36%
Somewhat 29%
Not at all 32%
Not sure 3%
228 responses as of 5 p.m. Thursday
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 7:40 pm
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Montgomery, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion and Parke Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
