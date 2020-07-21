Are you in favor of the government giving a proposed second round of stimulus checks to Americans?
Yes 58%
No 35%
Not sure 31%
494 results counted as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 5:25 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.