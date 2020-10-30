ANDERSON — The annual open enrollment period for the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
All individuals not covered by employer-sponsored health insurance have an opportunity to shop for options directly at www.healthcare.gov, but through the cooperative efforts of the local Covering Kids & Families Coalition (CKF), free and unbiased assistance is readily available.
CKF Coalition Partners in Madison County include:
• CKF of Madison County sponsored by United Way (UWMC) – 765-608-3062
• Community Hospital Anderson – 765-298-3300
• Family and Social Services Administration – 800-403-0864
• ICAP Madison County – 765-298-8086 and Henry County – 765-529-4403
• Jane Pauley Community Health Center – 844-695-7242
• Meridian Health Services – 765-641-7499
• Open Door Health Services – 765-286-7000
• Ascension St. Vincent Anderson – 765-646-8240
Navigators can assist individuals in determining the type of plan and savings for which they qualify, and help compare elements of plans, including co-pays, out of pocket amounts and provider networks. They can also help enroll eligible persons in public plans such as Hoosier Healthwise; Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); and the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP). Individuals may enroll in public health plans at any time of year, but the open enrollment period is the only time that current members of HIP may change their insurance carrier.
With savings and/or tax credits offered to individuals in households up to 400% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) - more than $48,000 for an individual and $98,000 for a family of four – most Madison County residents will pay less than posted premiums. For households up to 250% of the FPL, there are additional savings for co-pays and out-of-pocket maximums.
Tax credits can be applied directly to the premiums, lowering the up-front cost. Individuals with current Marketplace plans are encouraged to review their options at this time as well, to determine whether it is beneficial to change to a different plan before auto-renewal.
Julie Barton, CKF outreach specialist and Thrive income support coach for UWMC, assists clients at the Anderson office as well as in Elwood and Alexandria at Thrive office locations. She can be reached at 765-608-3062, and will also be available during the following community events:
• Friday, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Trunk or Treat, Healing Hands, 216 E. Ninth St., Anderson.
• Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Excel Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• Friday, Nov. 13, noon to 2 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson.
• Friday, Nov. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St., Anderson.
• Friday, Nov. 19, noon to 2 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St., Alexandria.
