I was born in 1939 at Immanuel Hospital in Mankato, Minnesota. Unlike today’s virtual drive-through deliveries, I think Mom and I were in the hospital at least a week.
Ironically, since we lived there, the hospitals merged, becoming known as Immanuel-St. Joseph’s. And then, as is the trend in health care these days, it was bought out. It is now part of the Mayo Clinic Healthcare System.
Coming here, we were greeted by a single hospital, St. John’s. It was founded in the 19th century by John Hickey and has been in the same location ever since. Over the years, its identity, size and services have undergo
Immanuel was one of two hospitals in Mankato, founded in 1906. The other was a Catholic hospital, St. Joseph’s, founded a decade earlier. I was only in St. Joseph’s once that I remember, for a blood test, and I recall the nuns wearing their full-length habits, something not seen today.ne changes. In my younger days, it was known as St. John’s Hickey Memorial Hospital. Then it was Saint John’s Medical Center. Then it became Saint John’s Health System.
It has since been sold to St. Vincent and originally carried the name of St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital. Now the St. Vincent organization has become part of the Ascension system, and it’s known as Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Health Care.
In 1962, Anderson’s second hospital opened, Anderson Community Hospital. Our children were born there, as was our granddaughter (who, by the way, now works there as a nurse). In recent times, Community has become part of the Community Hospital network out of Indianapolis.
Health care used to be centered around the family doctor. And if you weren’t feeling well enough to make it into the office (most of the doctors were in the downtown area in those days), the doctor actually made house calls. Walk-in medchecks were virtually unheard of then. And minor surgery was often done right in the doctor’s office; my tonsils were removed that way when I was 2, and during my teenage years, Dr. Robert H. Williams did three separate ingrown toenail surgeries on me in his office.
More recent times have seen more elaborate procedures. My gall bladder was removed at Community Hospital using laparoscopy (Mom’s, at St. John’s earlier, left her with a long scar on her abdomen). Bonnie and I have had other procedures at St. John’s/St. Vincent as well as at Central Indiana Orthopedics, in addition to a few rounds of therapy.
The most dramatic difference, of course, has been in the area of rising medical costs. Mom and Dad paid out of pocket when I was born. Health insurance was in vogue when our kids were born, and all it cost us out of pocket was a few hundred dollars. Nowadays if you don’t have good insurance, you can be on the hook into five figures for some common procedures.
