I did not have “Deion Sanders made me think introspectively” on my 2021 bingo card, but here we are.
I’ll say this about Deion, I have no problem with him at all. He was a fantastic football player and a dynamic and exciting baseball player. His ability to play at a top level in two professional sports simultaneously is one of the more remarkable things I’ve ever seen.
During his 1994-95 stint with the Cincinnati Reds, there was nothing more exciting than seeing Deion hit a line drive to the gap and, with his otherworldly speed, watching him fly around the bases and knowing full well he’s headed to third base with a triple.
He’s the only athlete to play in both a world series—with the Braves—and the Super Bowl, which he did with both Dallas and San Francisco.
His colorful commentary on the NFL Network since his retirement has been entertaining, and now he is the head football coach at Jackson State getting ready for his second season.
Recently at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day, a reporter had the audacity to refer to Deion as “Deion”, which apparently was a problem for the NFL Hall of Famer.
Deion then walked out of the press conference when it happened a second time, feeling disrespected I guess because someone who does not play for him did not refer to him as “Coach”.
And I don’t get it.
As many national reporters have pointed out, almost all of them address a coach by their first name during interviews or conversation, although I have heard many—particularly sideline reporters—use the job title during those hasty interviews before halftime of a football or basketball game.
While I disagree with Deion’s behavior at the SWAC presser, it did get me thinking.
I have always referred to area coaches as “Coach”, to me it’s meant as a sign of respect even if I never played for him or her. It is meant the same way I would refer to a Catholic priest as “Father”, even though I am not now, nor ever have been a Catholic.
And coaches are the only people I address by their title. If I’m talking to Macy Beeson about her round of golf, I don’t start a question with, “Player Number One, what was going through your mind on that birdie putt on the 4th hole?”
If I’m speaking with Pendleton Heights Athletic Director Chad Smith, I don’t ask, “AD, why did you hire this guy as your new coach?”
No, Macy is Macy and Chad is Chad and I certainly have no less respect for them than the folks I refer to as “Coach”.
I mentioned my dilemma to Lapel football coach Tim Miller shortly after Deion’s dustup. I’ve known Tim for 5-6 years or as long as I’ve been doing this job and, as with any other coaches I’ve dealt with, I’ve always referred to him as “Coach”.
I asked if he would be offended if I suddenly altered course and started calling him by his first name.
He responded in typical Tim Miller fashion, not only saying that he would not be offended, but that there are far bigger worries going on than this.
He is absolutely right.
Maybe at the next Jackson State press conference, a reporter should start the question, “Thanks for taking my question Neon Deion…” and see how that goes.
