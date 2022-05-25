The recent mass shooting in Buffalo once again shows the deadly mixture of hateful ideologies, mental illness and ease of access to firearms.
An online document believed to have been written by the shooter reveals that he embraced the “great replacement theory,” a conspiracy theory that involves a systematic plan to replace white people with nonwhite immigrants.
One needn’t delve into the darkest corners of the internet to find this theory touted. Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave a striking explanation of it in September, although more recently he claimed not to know about it.
“An unrelenting stream of immigration, but why?” Carlson said. “Well, Joe Biden just said it. To change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason.
“To reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the Third World … In political terms, this policy is called ‘the great replacement,’ the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries.”
In the midst of a stark political divide, fuel is being poured on the fire.
Unfortunately, great replacement is one of the milder conspiracy theories when put next to the QAnon-backed idea that high ranking politicians are part of a satanic cabal that, among other atrocities, molests and kills children.
Peyton S. Gendron, 18, who is charged in the Buffalo shooting, has been reported to have displayed unusual behavior while in high school, including making homicidal and suicidal threats for which he was referred to mental health treatment at least once.
In spite of this, Gendron was able to clear a background check and buy a rifle that would later be used to kill 10 people and injure three others. On this rifle, the shooter had written a racial slur along with the names of several white supremacist mass shooters.
As we learn more about this most recent shooting and others like it, a pattern begins to emerge. Racism, conspiracy theories, untreated mental illness and easily obtained firearms come together to create a recipe for violence.