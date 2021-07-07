Last week’s listening sessions hosted by Anderson Community School Board members demonstrates a commitment to diversity and willingness to listen to the community.
Held at Anderson Zion Family Life Center, the sessions addressed diversity, equity and inclusion.
As the school board became all-white in the last election, several residents voiced concerns about the board’s ability to address the needs of a diverse student population. It also comes at a time when Critical Race Theory is a hot topic of discussion concerning the appropriateness of its role in education.
Those in attendance indicated they would like to see strategic plans to address needs of minority students and LGBTQ+ students. With Pendleton’s school board currently in discussions on whether to allow teachers to display LGBTQ+ Pride flags in their classrooms, it is an understandable concern.
Angie Strickler, who attended the session, suggested that teachers could wear something small like a lanyard to indicate they are an LBGTQ+ ally. She said that such a gesture could be lifesaving for students who are struggling with acceptance and may not have other adults to talk to.
Joe Carney made the point that ACS should not just say it is inclusive, but show it as well. Carney is correct that actions speak louder than words, and ACS took an important step in that process by hosting the listening sessions.
Building an inclusive environment and a bridge of trust between the board and the community it serves is no easy task, but the ACS board is to be commended for demonstrating its willingness to listen to the people it serves.
