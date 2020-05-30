With no contested races in Indiana’s primary for president and governor, the interest of political followers will likely focus on the Congressional nominations.
In Madison County what is likely to happen in the Republican Party primary will be a focus on several contested races for county offices.
Of course, many will be watching the results in both political parties in the 5th Congressional District, which is an open seat due to the decision by incumbent Republican Susan Brooks not to seek re-election.
There are 15 Republicans seeking the nomination and the campaign in recent days has taken a marked turn toward negative advertising.
The two Republicans spending the most money on television advertising are Victoria Spartz and Beth Henderson. The GOP Club for Growth is paying for advertisements attacking Carl Brizzi.
There are few television ads among the five Democrats seeking the nomination with the consensus of opinion that Christina Hale will emerge as the nominee.
What is interesting is that several national organizations that follow Congressional races are rating the 5th District as either “leaning” or “likely” Republican. A far cry from what would have been the rating in the past.
In Madison County all eyes will be focused on the battle for the two GOP nominations for seats on the Board of County Commissioners.
The direction the board has taken in recent years is like the shifting sands of the desert.
Prior to four years ago Republicans John Richwine and Steffanie Owens had control of the body as Jeff Hardin was the lone Democrat among the three. For the most part Hardin was an active participant in decisions.
That changed when Mike Phipps defeated Hardin and he maintains he was left out of the loop.
That shifted when Kelly Gaskill won in 2018 to join Phipps and Richwine.
The balance shifted to Gaskill and Phipps with Richwine as the odd Republican.
So now Phipps is being challenged by long-time Republican elected official Darlene Likens, and Richwine is opposed by first time candidate Tim Westerfield.
The race between Phipps and Likens is becoming expensive. In her campaign finance report Likens indicated spending $12,904.
Phipps reported raising $288 and spending $36. But in the past week his campaign has received $10,586 from the Madison County Reagan Club.
Of course, the winners on Tuesday will have to win in November against Democrats Ollie H. Dixon and Lindsey Brown.
But with President Donald Trump and Gov. Eric Holcomb at the top of the Republican Party ballot, it will require a Herculean effort by Democrats to win in the county.
So how does the GOP power play impact the residents of Madison County?
If Phipps and Westerfield win it could further cement control with Gaskill already on board.
A Likens and Richwine win could leave Kelly Gaskill on the outside of the decision making process.
Wins by Phipps and Richwine would likely amount to the status quo.
Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide’s column publishes Sundays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.
