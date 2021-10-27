Good morning, as I gaze out the west window the full moon hangs in all its splendor. As always, I stand in awe how it is not altered in the midst of the rocking changes and uncertainties of the world.
This brings a question a reader had of whether we know the group of Mennonite people kidnapped in Haiti. I don’t know them personally. My heart especially goes out to the children and baby, wondering what they may be facing.
I think back and retell my children stories of when I was 14 and my parents, older brother and myself took a much-anticipated trip to Haiti to visit my uncle and his family who did mission work there for years.
My heart still aches at the thought of visiting an orphanage owned by a native; those living conditions remain etched in my mind. The little children could sing like birds, yet their eyes spoke of the trauma they had been through. Getting a sense of security in not being alone at night, they would huddle together in bed with up to four children in a half-bed.
Our children dream of going to Haiti and helping someday. For now, our nook is home. Maybe one day, when the children are older and the way is clear, we’ll attempt it.
With wide-open ears they listen to how most of these children in Haiti live their lives with a single meal a day, and how they’re content with that.
I will inject though that we have also witnessed that malnutrition due to a lack of even rice and beans. I still go in knots thinking about it.
I used to think I don’t like rice and beans till I was in Haiti. I truly enjoyed their way of making it. We adopted their recipe and now enjoy it here in our home.
Spoon the sauce over the rice and you have a simple, but very filling, meal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.