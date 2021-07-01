The painstaking process of narrowing an incredible field of nominees down to the finalists for the 4th Annual THB Sports Awards show has been completed.
While there is one more Boys Athlete of the Year finalist to be named — the Baseball-Pitcher Athlete of the Year will be revealed in Saturday’s Herald Bulletin — a quick perusal of the already named potential winners shows an incredibly accomplished group of individuals.
The 16 award winners will be chosen from a field that includes no less than 22 sectional champions, 15 school record holders, 10 regional champions, eight state qualifiers, seven semistate qualifiers and two state champions.
There are valedictorians, conference and county champions and countless All-Conference, All-County and All-Area selections, plus the champion coaches who guided them.
Once again, there was a fantastic group of nominees to choose from. While whittling those nominees down to the finalists chosen is a difficult task, the quality of nominations ensures that, no matter who is chosen as the winners, they'll be very deserving. Those athletic directors who submitted names for these awards did a great job.
One of the best nominations came from Pendleton Heights AD Chad Smith, who suggested that all spring athletes should be winners of the Comeback Award.
While we do not have the budget to present all of these kids with a trophy, he is absolutely right.
Part of the reason we have such a fantastic group of athletes to choose from is because we actually had a spring season. Kudos to all those kids who came back from the ultimate disappointment of the cancellation of their season to provide plenty of thrills and excitement this spring.
The sports are back, but there is still some disappointment.
We will have to hold the awards show virtually once again this year, and it will be broadcast on the Herald Bulletin's Facebook page. We can’t wait to be back in person next summer as the magic and excitement of the first two awards shows at the Paramount Theater cannot be matched with an online broadcast.
Just the lack of the red carpet entrance for those attending is enough to break our hearts.
The first two years, we were floored by the number of people who turned out for the show; last year, we were thrilled with the high volume of online viewers.
This year, viewers will be spared the torment of just watching George Bremer and me onscreen, as Zach Johnson from WHBU radio will return to host as he did the first two years at the Paramount.
Once again, we will hope to talk with winners during the broadcast, which will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Congratulations to all the nominees and finalists and, most of all, to all the competitors who navigated your seasons through a global pandemic.
It is almost time for us to reward you for a season filled with success and accomplishment as well as heartbreak and disappointment. It’s all part of what makes high school sports so great.
And I can’t wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.