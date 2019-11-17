With the approval of up to a $3 million bond for improvements to two city parks, the proverbial ball is in the court of the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
The issuance of the bond, to be paid from park department property taxes, was approved last week by both the Anderson Park Board and the City Council.
At both meetings, several members of the public and some council members raised concerns about a lack of transparency and how the funds are to be utilized.
Mayor Broderick has indicated the funds will be used for improvements to Mays Park on West 10th Street and for a new use at Athletic Park, north of the Eisenhower Bridge.
The bulk of the funds for the Athletic Park project are expected to come from tax increment financing revenues.
Local residents have stated at two meetings of the City Council and the Park Board meeting that they want input when it comes to the amenities that are placed in the two facilities.
The Broderick administration has provided two conceptual designs for both parks, but has stressed the Park Board will make the final determination after getting input from the community.
Westside residents, in particular, voiced concerns. They support the idea of improvements at Mays Park, but were concerned that the tax increment financing revenues being used at Athletic Park could jeopardize redevelopment plans along the Nichol Avenue corridor.
Their concerns are well founded. For decades, the administrations of a long line of mayors before Broderick took office in 2016 have promised improvements to the city’s west side.
For the most part, those promises went unfulfilled. Through the first four years of his administration Broderick is working to make improvements near the Nichol and Raible avenues intersections.
Mays Park is expected to be the first project completed.
It’s up to the Broderick administration to make good on the promise of improvements to Mays Park, continued economic development investment along Nichol Avenue and the repurposing of Athletic Park.
When it comes to transparency, the attorney for the Park Board on the bond issue said the funds will be placed in a separate construction fund. He said the money can’t be used for salaries and has to go on park improvements.
Contracts for all the work from the design to construction will have to be approved in public meetings following a bidding process.
Since the funds will be maintained in a separate account, there will be accountability on how the $3 million is spent.
The council’s final 7-1 vote to approve the bond was not a surprise. The two Republicans on the council, Jennifer Culp and Jon Bell, have both supported park system improvements.
It would have been difficult for them to vote no on the funding.
As has become common practice, Democrat Rebecca Crumes cast the no vote.
Since this is coming at the start of Broderick’s second term as mayor, it’s crucial that he makes good on these projects. The community is keeping a watchful eye.
