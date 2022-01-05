Madison County tends to be driven by forces from the southwest in planning for growth.
The most recent example is the needed widening of I-69 as industry rolls from Marion and Hamilton counties.
There is no denying that the interstate is the most important transportation route serving the county and its cities and towns. So it is critical that economic and business development experts, as well as residential planners, keep up with progress.
The construction of a frontage road parallel to I-69 has been discussed since at least 2006, when it cropped up in the city’s comprehensive plan. The road would extend 67th Street to between county roads 475 West and 525 West, then south to Ind. 38. It is not intended to link Anderson with Pendleton bur rather Exit 219 with Anderson’s industrial complex.
An earlier proposal would have extended 73rd Street, but NTN Drive Shaft and NTK Precision Axle came in, forcing the project to move north to 67th Street. That simple shift means planners didn’t adhere to the script.
Anderson and Pendleton would fund the project, with planners seeking about $12 million in federal monies as the project will likely exceed $30 million.
If it’s ever to be constructed, now is the time.
But there are caveats, and they’ve been discussed since 2006 — three years before Nestle opened and one year after Flagship Enterprise Center opened, both changing the face of southwest Anderson.
The 2006 Comprehensive Plan set one priority in encouraging the city to partner with developers to cover the cost of road improvements. This requirement for impact fees needs to be enforced and tailored by elected officials based on the heavy traffic on the frontage road, as it will primarily serve manufacturing and industrial concerns. If residential communities eventually filter into the area, then those developers can pay for infrastructure needs.
A second priority from the comprehensive plan was to install bicycle and pedestrian paths. Of course that should be included, but safety is paramount as cyclists and walkers try to share the roadway with trucks. A barrier between road and path, paid by municipalities, should be built.
In the third priority, signage, landscaping and building placement would be classified as “unique development standards,” setting apart industry from residential and agricultural land. Such standards would also make an industrial corridor less dreary.
If the city can find federal funds without imposing additional fees on local residents, then the frontage road along I-69 should be considered.
But if it’s only an alleyway for semi-trailers and delivery trucks, then costs for the infrastructure should weigh upon those who carry the weight.
