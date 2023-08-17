When you look back at some of your favorite childhood memories, I am sure they included a favorite toy, a group of friends, a special game. When you have kids and think about Christmas mornings or a special gift you give for a birthday, they may have duplicated some of your own fond memories. I know mine did.
If you have turned on the TV or glanced at Facebook over the last few weeks, you may have seen one of my favorite memories unfolding for the world – Barbie. There will be the haters out there questioning why anyone would give their daughter a Barbie, some may think it was a sexist toy. My comment for all of you – you do you.
I will never forget my first Barbie. I was a little girl in our local grocery store. It wasn’t just a grocery, it was our version of a department store. It was made up of three or four rooms. There were groceries, a meat counter, bulk candy and then an area for other items, from socks to towels to toys.
I remember looking at a Barbie every time I visited, and that was almost daily since it was right next door. One day I was glancing at my dream Barbie and noticed a person looking in my direction. He was new to Oldenburg, and of course we all noticed someone new since it was a tiny town where everyone knew each other.
He was actually in town working at a construction job for the Sisters of Saint Francis. He was the sweetest man and always waved and talked to us and told us stories of his family. I stopped my fixation on Barbie and walked over to say hi.
The next day when I went to the store there was a surprise waiting for me. The visitor to town purchased that Barbie and left it for me. From that moment on, there were Barbies in my world, play dates with friends where my Barbies and Ken always were included.
When I had my own daughter, whether she liked it or not, she received Barbies, lots and lots of Barbies. She had Barbie houses, cars, clothes. Each year there was a Holiday Barbie under the tree. She finally told me at the age of 21 that I might want to stop those purchases.
If you know my daughter, she looks like Barbie, beautiful, tall, long and flowing hair. But she’s far from any of the stereotypes that would ever go with Barbie. Nicole (Cole, as she is known now) is smart and driven. She may be pretty, but those who meet her in the business environment will know her for her skills, intelligence and her fierce business ethics and sense.
Giving her a Barbie, lots of Barbies, did not make her weak or teach her to think less of herself as a woman. They were toys that transported little girls and boys to anyplace their imagination took them.
I have not seen the Barbie movie yet, but what I have watched is my friends on Facebook going out in groups dressed in pink and having the times of their lives.
I am seeing themed meetings where people are dressing up. I am hearing people talk about their favorite memories as a little girl and sharing those with friends and coworkers. I am watching Barbie take the spotlight and knocking some of the negative off our TV screens.
So, thank you, Barbie. Thanks for the memories, the fun and the smiles you are bringing to our world at the moment. I will be watching the Barbie movie when I can watch it from my home with my own real-life Ken, and I can’t wait.