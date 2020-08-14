I am one of those people who loves to cook. Am I a gourmet chef? No. Do I make amazing baked goods that melt in your mouth? Not really. Are all my ingredients organic or from my garden? Nope, but I definitely wouldn’t mind that idea, and I’m trying.
I am just a girl from southeastern Indiana who enjoys home cooking. My menus may include baked, broiled, grilled or even fried foods and most of the time I don’t follow a recipe. My grandmothers were great cooks, including lots of old German recipes; my mother followed their lead and, despite a disastrous start, I finally started down the same path. I have figured it out little by little.
Each year my husband and I put out a small garden that includes my favorites: zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and yellow squash. If you don’t care for these five ingredients, I would not accept a dinner invitation during this time of year.
What does a publisher do for fun on summer weekends during a pandemic? Not really sure what most do, but this one finds ways to use every item from our garden. Have you ever wondered how many items you can use zucchini in — probably not, but let me tell you.
I have made cake, bread (so many varieties I won’t take up the space to list), brownies, cookies, muffins, lasagna, casseroles, zucchini boats, and I still have more to explore. My tomatoes are included in salads, salsa, sauces and, of course, my favorite — a simple BLT. Peppers are stuffed, sautéed, included in salads and every dish known to the human race.
I have always tried to use each and every bit of my garden and food items in general, but I have to admit, despite my efforts, there were times things were wasted. My parents lived through the Great Depression and stories of the lack of items we take for granted have always been in the back of my mind.
Now they seem to be front and center. In the past, when something would go bad before I could use it, I always heard my mother’s voice saying “Beverly, that is wasteful and a sin,” but I failed to take it too seriously.
I think each path we take has a lesson to be learned. I have learned a lot of lessons the last few months, but I think being grateful and appreciative for my blessings is definitely on the top of my list.
When you love to cook, you also like to go to the store for your ingredients. My once-favorite pastime is now another case of cold reality. Reaching for my favorite spice or ingredient, only for the shelf to be bare, makes me appreciative for all the times it was full.
The items from my garden that may have gone unused in previous years, because I didn’t get to them in time, won’t go to waste this year. This year my freezer is full. I can, at any given notice, produce a vegetable buffet.
I may be serving zucchini for Christmas this year, but I won’t be wasting things. I will be appreciating things.
I hope, as time passes, we will have so much more to appreciate — cures, vaccines, life getting back to a new version of what we once had. Until that time, I will be appreciating what I have in this moment: my health, my family, a great job, a comfortable place to call home and lots and lots of zucchini.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.