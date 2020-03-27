Everything around us at the moment is different. What was once our normal is a thing of the past.
I decided as I was driving in this morning I might as well add to that mix and write a column.
Those of you who know me know that I did not come from the editorial side of this business, I came from the advertising side. I often jokingly tell people I can sell but I can’t spell.
I know my limitations and normally would not cross the line between running this newspaper and writing for this newspaper. I leave content to the journalists I have the great honor to work alongside.
This situation is different, and this moment in our history is different.
The governor asked us to shelter in place. For many, that will mean working from home. For some, it means putting a closed sign on their business and praying for the moment they can reopen.
I am in the news media, so for us it is business as usual – not business as normal, because our day-to-day has definitely changed.
Today my drive to one of the newspapers I oversee was foggy and extremely eerie in some places. Traffic was down to a minimum on Interstate 74. It was me and a lot of truck drivers, who are so vital to our world at this moment.
I’m sure there were others like me, some heading to a grocery store to either work or shop, some heading to a hospital for their shift, possibly some heading to a nonprofit to volunteer to assist those in need.
Meanwhile, many are at home, logging into their computers to work from home and wondering how long this will be their “normal.”
This is a scary time for everyone. We are afraid of the pandemic, we are worried about our loved ones and many are worried about their future once this is behind us.
For the moment, maybe our new normal could include some positives.
Could our politicians learn to work together for the common good of our nation? Could people start to reach out and show kindness to complete strangers?
Can we stop the chaos of our everyday lives and take one moment to appreciate those we work with and those who are working so we can still get our groceries or get our car repaired?
Can we appreciate what we have and appreciate the ability to hug someone we love?
I am so very thankful for my staff who are still working so we can provide the latest updates to our readers. I am thankful for our advertisers who all have challenges of their own at this moment. Thank you to our readers who still welcome us daily into their homes.
Most of all, I am extremely grateful for my amazing family and caring friends. I can’t wait for the time I can hug you, and I promise when this is over I won’t take those opportunities for granted – those hugs will then become “the normal.”
